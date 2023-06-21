The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .233 with nine doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), including six multi-hit games (15.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 40 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in eight games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 40 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 20
.262 AVG .203
.347 OBP .278
.385 SLG .266
6 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 3
17/9 K/BB 11/7
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals will send Singer (4-6) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.33, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
