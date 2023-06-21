Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .233 with nine doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), including six multi-hit games (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 40 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in eight games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in eight of 40 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.262
|AVG
|.203
|.347
|OBP
|.278
|.385
|SLG
|.266
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|17/9
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (4-6) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.33, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
