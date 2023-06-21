Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is hitting .262 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in 29 of 53 games this season (54.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (22.6%).
  • He has homered in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vierling has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (18.9%), with more than one RBI in five of them (9.4%).
  • In 28.3% of his games this season (15 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 28
.198 AVG .314
.278 OBP .358
.333 SLG .480
7 XBH 7
2 HR 5
8 RBI 11
13/8 K/BB 27/6
2 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.33 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
