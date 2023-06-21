As of July 2 the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2000, rank them ninth in the NFL.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 ATS record last year.

Lions games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

While Detroit ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).

The Lions went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

Detroit posted three wins as the favorite (in five games) and five wins as an underdog (10 games).

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In 16 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3300 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +6600 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +5000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1400 18 January 7 Vikings - +5000

