Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez and his .750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .231 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
- Ibanez has had a hit in 20 of 42 games this year (47.6%), including multiple hits six times (14.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|.247
|AVG
|.211
|.267
|OBP
|.274
|.438
|SLG
|.368
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|16/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.33 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
