The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (66).

Detroit's .365 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (268 total, 3.8 per game).

The Tigers are 27th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 16 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).

The Tigers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.244).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Lorenzen has registered five quality starts this season.

Lorenzen is aiming for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Twins W 8-4 Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins W 7-1 Away Will Vest Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Joey Wentz José De León 6/18/2023 Twins W 6-4 Away Will Vest Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/24/2023 Twins - Home - Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers - Away Michael Lorenzen Nathan Eovaldi

