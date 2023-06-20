Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .231 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 41 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 38.6% of his games this year (27 of 70), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.239
|AVG
|.224
|.355
|OBP
|.277
|.385
|SLG
|.388
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|20
|31/19
|K/BB
|39/11
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lynch (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
