Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has seven doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .262.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 29 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (19.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (9.6%).
- He has scored in 15 games this year (28.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.198
|AVG
|.314
|.270
|OBP
|.358
|.333
|SLG
|.480
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|11
|13/7
|K/BB
|27/6
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lynch (0-3 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 5.79 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
