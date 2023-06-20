After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is batting .190 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

This year, Marisnick has recorded at least one hit in six of 16 games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .286 AVG .105 .286 OBP .190 .381 SLG .211 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

