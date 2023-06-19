Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 41 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (11.6%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this year (36.2%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 69 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.248
|AVG
|.224
|.365
|OBP
|.277
|.398
|SLG
|.388
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|20
|29/19
|K/BB
|39/11
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Lyles (0-11) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.78 ERA ranks 65th, 1.280 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
