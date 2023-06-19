Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (batting .103 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .151 with six doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Maton has gotten a hit in 23 of 66 games this season (34.8%), including five multi-hit games (7.6%).
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has an RBI in 15 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 of 66 games so far this year.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.116
|AVG
|.180
|.267
|OBP
|.293
|.186
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|27/16
|K/BB
|30/15
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.78), 44th in WHIP (1.280), and 59th in K/9 (6.7).
