Andy Ibanez -- hitting .407 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Twins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 18 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .246 AVG .211 .269 OBP .274 .462 SLG .368 7 XBH 7 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 16/2 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings