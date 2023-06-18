On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 197 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

In 59.7% of his 62 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 11 games this season (17.7%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 26 of 62 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .273 AVG .224 .375 OBP .306 .432 SLG .327 8 XBH 5 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 17/14 K/BB 25/11 6 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings