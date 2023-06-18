Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 63 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .360 this season.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Detroit has scored 256 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Detroit has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.252 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Reese Olson will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up six earned runs.

In two starts this season, Olson has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Braves L 10-7 Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins W 8-4 Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins W 7-1 Away Will Vest Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Joey Wentz José De León 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/24/2023 Twins - Home - Pablo Lopez

