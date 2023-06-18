On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-6) will be trying to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Washington Mystics (6-4). It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-5.5) 156 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-5.5) 155.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-5.5) 155.5 -240 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics are 3-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sky have covered six times in matchups with a spread this year.
  • Washington has covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
  • Chicago has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Mystics games have gone over the point total once this season.
  • In the Sky's chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.