On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-6) will be trying to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Washington Mystics (6-4). It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics are 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have covered six times in matchups with a spread this year.

Washington has covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Chicago has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.

Mystics games have gone over the point total once this season.

In the Sky's chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

