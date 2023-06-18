Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nick Maton (.138 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .153 with six doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.
- In 35.4% of his games this year (23 of 65), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (7.7%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has an RBI in 15 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 of 65 games so far this season.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.116
|AVG
|.186
|.267
|OBP
|.295
|.186
|SLG
|.371
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|27/16
|K/BB
|28/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Varland (3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
