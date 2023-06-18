Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Kerry Carpenter (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .260 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- In 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%) Carpenter has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (27.6%).
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 17.2% of his games this year, Carpenter has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.400
|AVG
|.120
|.423
|OBP
|.196
|.600
|SLG
|.300
|6
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Varland makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
