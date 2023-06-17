Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Jose De Leon and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: José De León
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .274.
- Short has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (16 of 30), with multiple hits three times (10.0%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Short has driven home a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In six of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|11
|.271
|AVG
|.280
|.308
|OBP
|.379
|.417
|SLG
|.480
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|5
|10/3
|K/BB
|10/4
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- De Leon starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 10 times this season.
- In 10 games this season, he has put up a 3.86 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .255 against him.
