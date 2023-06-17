On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (batting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Jose De Leon. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

José De León TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .243 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

In 36 of 61 games this season (59.0%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 11 games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 26 games this season (42.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .273 AVG .216 .375 OBP .300 .432 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 17/14 K/BB 25/11 6 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings