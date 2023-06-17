The Detroit Tigers (29-39) match up with the Minnesota Twins (35-35), after Matt Vierling went deep twice in a 7-1 victory over the Twins, at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Jose De Leon (0-1) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-6) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: De Leon - MIN (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.

The 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.

Wentz has yet to register a quality start this season.

Wentz enters the game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José De León

The Twins will send out De Leon for his first start of the season.

The 30-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 10 times this year.

He has an ERA of 3.86, a 3.75 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.214 in 10 games this season.

