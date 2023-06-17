Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers square off at Target Field on Saturday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 17 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .238/.323/.389 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 11 walks and 34 RBI (60 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .233/.273/.341 on the season.

Baez has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Correa Stats

Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (49 total hits).

He has a .215/.300/.417 slash line on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has recorded 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .211/.314/.426 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

