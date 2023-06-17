Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (35-35) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (29-39) at Target Field on Saturday, June 17, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+150). The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Jose De Leon - MIN (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

The Twins have a record of 4-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (38.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 10 of 24 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

