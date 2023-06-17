Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (35-35) and Detroit Tigers (29-39) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Jose De Leon (0-1) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-6) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (38.3%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (256 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule