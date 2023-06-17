After batting .100 with a double, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Jose De Leon) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: José De León
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton has six doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .150.
  • In 34.4% of his 64 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In six games this year, he has homered (9.4%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Maton has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 33
.116 AVG .181
.267 OBP .294
.186 SLG .372
4 XBH 8
1 HR 5
9 RBI 14
27/16 K/BB 28/14
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
  • De Leon gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
  • He has a 3.86 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .255 against him over his 10 appearances this season.
