After batting .100 with a double, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Jose De Leon) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: José De León

José De León TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has six doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .150.

In 34.4% of his 64 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In six games this year, he has homered (9.4%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Maton has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .116 AVG .181 .267 OBP .294 .186 SLG .372 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 27/16 K/BB 28/14 0 SB 0

