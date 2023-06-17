The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .645 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Jose De Leon and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: José De León
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .227 with eight doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.254 AVG .200
.338 OBP .262
.390 SLG .250
6 XBH 3
1 HR 0
7 RBI 2
16/8 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
  • De Leon will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander has 10 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In his 10 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .255 against him. He has a 3.86 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
