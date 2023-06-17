The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jose De Leon and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: José De León

José De León TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has seven doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .268.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (19.6%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (29.4%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .198 AVG .327 .270 OBP .371 .333 SLG .500 7 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 11 13/7 K/BB 26/6 2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings