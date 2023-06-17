On Saturday, Jake Marisnick (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Jose De Leon. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: José De León

José De León TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick has two doubles and two walks while batting .194.

This season, Marisnick has recorded at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 14 games this year.

Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 .000 AVG .077 .000 OBP .200 .000 SLG .077 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings