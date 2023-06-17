Eric Haase -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Jose De Leon on the mound, on June 17 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: José De León

José De León TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .222 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 19.2% of his games this season, Haase has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 52 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .256 AVG .191 .303 OBP .258 .402 SLG .225 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 12 RBI 5 24/6 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings