The Minnesota Twins (35-34) host the Detroit Tigers (28-39) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (7-3) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-6).

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.

Over 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.

Wentz has yet to register a quality start this season.

Wentz has put up five starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins' Ryan (7-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, a 5.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .966 in 13 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Ryan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.90), third in WHIP (.966), and 20th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

