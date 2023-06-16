How to Watch the Tigers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
A couple of hot hitters, Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson, will be on display when the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 60 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .359 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 249 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Detroit has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.264 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (1-6) for his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing one hit.
- Wentz has not earned a quality start in 12 starts this season.
- Wentz has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Home
|Will Vest
|Zac Gallen
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Home
|Mason Englert
|Charlie Morton
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|L 10-7
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Spencer Strider
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Dodd
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|W 8-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Joe Ryan
|6/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Louie Varland
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Louie Varland
|6/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Daniel Lynch
|6/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Brady Singer
