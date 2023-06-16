A couple of hot hitters, Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson, will be on display when the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 60 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .359 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 249 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Detroit has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.264 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (1-6) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing one hit.

Wentz has not earned a quality start in 12 starts this season.

Wentz has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/14/2023 Braves L 10-7 Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins W 8-4 Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer

