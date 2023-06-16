Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (35-34) versus the Detroit Tigers (28-39) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on June 16.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (7-3) for the Twins and Joey Wentz (1-6) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers have put together a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (37.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has a mark of 2-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (249 total).

The Tigers have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule