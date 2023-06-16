On Friday, Nick Maton (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has six doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .153.

In 22 of 63 games this year (34.9%) Maton has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (7.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this season (15 of 63), with two or more RBI four times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (31.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .116 AVG .189 .267 OBP .305 .186 SLG .389 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 27/16 K/BB 28/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings