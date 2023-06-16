Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After hitting .273 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .257.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (18.0%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 50 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.198
|AVG
|.309
|.270
|OBP
|.356
|.333
|SLG
|.426
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|9
|13/7
|K/BB
|25/6
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Ryan (7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.
