As of June 18 the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

A total of 10 Lions games last season went over the point total.

While Detroit ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).

The Lions collected five wins at home last season and four on the road.

Detroit collected three wins as the favorite (in five games) and five wins as an underdog (10 games).

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, hauling in 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Anzalone helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +12500 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +3000 11 November 19 Bears - +5000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +5000 15 December 17 Broncos - +4000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +5000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +5000

