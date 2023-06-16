Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, Kerry Carpenter (batting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has six doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .266.
- In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%) Carpenter has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 14.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (37.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.400
|AVG
|.114
|.423
|OBP
|.204
|.600
|SLG
|.295
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- The Twins allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Ryan (7-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.