The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 1-for-1 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Braves.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is batting .200 with five doubles and 12 walks.
  • This season, Schoop has tallied at least one hit in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 43 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Schoop has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (20.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 22
.222 AVG .182
.340 OBP .237
.289 SLG .218
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
8/8 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Ryan (7-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.
