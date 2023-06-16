The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 1-for-1 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Braves.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .200 with five doubles and 12 walks.

This season, Schoop has tallied at least one hit in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 43 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Schoop has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (20.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .222 AVG .182 .340 OBP .237 .289 SLG .218 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 8/8 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings