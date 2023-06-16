Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 2023 cinch Championships Odds
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune's run in the cinch Championships in London, United Kingdom has reached the quarterfinals, where he will meet Lorenzo Musetti. At +500, Rune has the fourth-best odds to win this tournament at The Queen's Club.
Rune at the 2023 cinch Championships
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: The Queen's Club
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Rune's Next Match
Rune has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Musetti on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 AM ET (after getting past Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-4).
Rune is listed at -190 to win his next match versus Musetti. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1400
- US Open odds to win: +1400
- cinch Championships odds to win: +500
Rune Stats
- Rune is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 265-ranked Peniston in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Rune is 54-22 over the past 12 months, with three tournament victories.
- Rune is 0-1 on grass over the past 12 months.
- Through 76 matches over the past year (across all court types), Rune has played 24.6 games per match. He won 53.9% of them.
- In his one match on a grass surface over the past year, Rune has averaged 31.0 games.
- Over the past 12 months, Rune has been victorious in 24.3% of his return games and 83.9% of his service games.
- Rune has been victorious in 80.0% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 0.0% of his return games.
