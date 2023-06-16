Eric Haase -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .222 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 13.7% of those games.

He has homered in three games this season (5.9%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (19.6%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this season (21.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .256 AVG .188 .303 OBP .258 .402 SLG .224 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 12 RBI 5 24/6 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings