Eric Haase -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .222 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Haase has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 13.7% of those games.
  • He has homered in three games this season (5.9%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season (19.6%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 11 games this season (21.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 26
.256 AVG .188
.303 OBP .258
.402 SLG .224
6 XBH 3
3 HR 0
12 RBI 5
24/6 K/BB 27/8
1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.