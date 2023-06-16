The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 186 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .217 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
  • In 44.7% of his 38 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (10.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • In nine games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 12 of 38 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 17
.246 AVG .180
.269 OBP .255
.462 SLG .320
7 XBH 5
3 HR 1
7 RBI 3
16/2 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (7-3) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
