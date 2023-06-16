The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 186 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .217 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

In 44.7% of his 38 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (10.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

In nine games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 12 of 38 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .246 AVG .180 .269 OBP .255 .462 SLG .320 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 3 16/2 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings