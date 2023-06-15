Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Twins on June 15, 2023
The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in this matchup.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 57 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .235/.323/.383 so far this year.
- Torkelson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 12
|3-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has 44 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .250/.346/.386 slash line so far this season.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Gray Stats
- The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-1) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.236 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 3
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Astros
|May. 29
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Giants
|May. 23
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (48 total hits).
- He's slashing .218/.305/.423 on the season.
- Correa hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Joey Gallo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Gallo Stats
- Joey Gallo has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 24 RBI (27 total hits).
- He's slashing .188/.324/.472 on the year.
- Gallo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Gallo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
