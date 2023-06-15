How to Watch the Tigers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Thursday at Target Field against Matthew Boyd, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 60 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .358 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 241 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Boyd (3-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.
- Boyd has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Ryne Nelson
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Home
|Will Vest
|Zac Gallen
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Home
|Mason Englert
|Charlie Morton
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|L 10-7
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Spencer Strider
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Dodd
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Joe Ryan
|6/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Louie Varland
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Louie Varland
|6/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Daniel Lynch
