Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nick Maton (.133 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .154 with six doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.
- In 35.5% of his 62 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has had an RBI in 15 games this season (24.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 of 62 games so far this season.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.116
|AVG
|.191
|.267
|OBP
|.301
|.186
|SLG
|.393
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|27/16
|K/BB
|28/13
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.236 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.
