On Thursday, Matt Vierling (.471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .244 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 27 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 10.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven home a run in eight games this year (16.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 13 games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .198 AVG .286 .270 OBP .330 .333 SLG .407 7 XBH 5 2 HR 3 8 RBI 8 13/7 K/BB 25/5 2 SB 2

