Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After batting .185 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is batting .200 with two doubles and two walks.
- In five of 13 games this year (38.5%), Marisnick has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.
- Marisnick has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.083
|.000
|OBP
|.214
|.000
|SLG
|.083
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.0 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.236 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.
