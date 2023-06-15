The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .221 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.

Ibanez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .533 with two homers.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 45.9% of his games this season (17 of 37), with multiple hits five times (13.5%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (10.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Ibanez has driven in a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 games this year (29.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .246 AVG .188 .269 OBP .235 .462 SLG .333 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 3 16/2 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

