The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry (.243 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .249 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 57 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (17.5%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25 of 57 games (43.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .272 AVG .227 .381 OBP .317 .444 SLG .341 8 XBH 5 3 HR 2 6 RBI 6 16/14 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings