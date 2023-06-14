Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (40-26) on Wednesday, June 14, when they match up with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (27-37) at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +190. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 34, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Braves went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (37.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.