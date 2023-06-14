Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (40-26) and Detroit Tigers (27-37) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (2-3) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Tigers have gone 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Tigers have won in 21, or 37.5%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (229 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule