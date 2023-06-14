Tigers vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (40-26) and Detroit Tigers (27-37) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on June 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (2-3) will get the nod for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Tigers have gone 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Tigers have won in 21, or 37.5%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Detroit has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (229 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Tyler Holton vs Zack Wheeler
|June 9
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Michael Lorenzen vs Merrill Kelly
|June 10
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Matthew Boyd vs Ryne Nelson
|June 11
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Will Vest vs Zac Gallen
|June 12
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Mason Englert vs Charlie Morton
|June 14
|Braves
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Spencer Strider
|June 14
|Braves
|-
|Reese Olson vs Spencer Strider
|June 15
|@ Twins
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Sonny Gray
|June 16
|@ Twins
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Joe Ryan
|June 17
|@ Twins
|-
|TBA vs Louie Varland
|June 18
|@ Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Pablo Lopez
