Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (hitting .143 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .156 with six doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Maton has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (10.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has driven home a run in 15 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 19 games this year (31.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.119
|AVG
|.191
|.257
|OBP
|.301
|.190
|SLG
|.393
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|26/15
|K/BB
|28/13
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.91), 15th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
