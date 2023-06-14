After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is hitting .207 with a double and two walks.

This year, Marisnick has posted at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.

Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .333 AVG .083 .333 OBP .214 .400 SLG .083 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 3/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

