Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andy Ibanez (batting .292 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while batting .202.
- In 15 of 35 games this year (42.9%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.4%).
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this season (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.214
|AVG
|.188
|.241
|OBP
|.235
|.411
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|3
|15/2
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the New York Mets, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.91), 15th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
